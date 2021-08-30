 Skip to main content
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik gives birth to son
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik gives birth to son

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and her husband, Matt Manda, announced the birth of their first child on Monday. Samuel ("Sam") Albritton Manda was born Friday at Saratoga Hospital weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. 

 Provided photo

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and her husband announced the birth of their first child on Monday.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and her husband, Matt Manda, in a Monday morning tweet announced the arrival of Samuel (“Sam”) Albritton Manda, who was born Friday morning at Saratoga Hospital, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

"Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, baby Sam,” the couple said in a statement.

Stefanik replaced Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican earlier this year after members voted Cheney out for repeatedly criticizing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.  

The couple, who announced they were expecting in June, went on to thank hospital staff along with family friends and community members for their support. 

"We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both mom and baby Sam," the couple said. "Thank you to our family, friends and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family.”

