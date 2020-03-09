U.S. Marine surprises son with visit to Queensbury kindergarten classroom

QUEENSBURY — Five-year-old Avery Smith thought it was just another ordinary mystery reader coming to his kindergarten class at Queensbury Elementary School on Monday.

Instead, walking through the door was his father, Brandon Smith, who is a mechanic in the Marines and stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Avery appeared to be in shock, not speaking, as Brandon walked over, picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. Avery then put his arms around Brandon’s neck.

“I’m happy,” Avery said afterward. “I didn’t know he was going to be here.”

Brandon, of Glens Falls, is in charge of fixing large trucks. He said he is happy to be on a two-week break.

“It’s feeling great — nobody to tell you what to do,” he said.

Except maybe Avery, who said he wants to go to the Sky Zone trampoline facility and the park with his dad.

Brandon has been in the military for about a year and three months. He said he was prompted to join the service by his uncle, Michael Dagley, in order to get some direction in his life. Dagley just died and Brandon will be attending the funeral.