U-Haul seeks zoning change for project to reuse old K-mart

QUEENSBURY — U-Haul is requesting that the town change the zoning of the old K-mart parcel on Dix Avenue, so it can proceed with its plans to redevelop the property into a self-storage and retail business.
The storage company wants to convert nearly 66,000 square feet of the 170,000-square-foot Kmart site at 308 Dix Ave. into climate controlled self-storage with 641 units. In addition, there would be some retail space and 10 drive-up self-storage buildings containing a total of 147 units, according to the application.
U-Haul is currently located at 112 Main St.
One sticking point is that the town’s zoning code does not permit interior self-storage in a Commercial Light Industrial Zone. Exterior storage is permitted.
The Planning Board got its first look at the proposal last week.
Jon Lapper, attorney for U-Haul, said when the zoning code was drafted, town officials were concerned about a proliferation of indoor storage.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the proposal is a perfect fit to reuse the vacant K-mart site. The retailer closed in March after Sears and K-mart filed for bankruptcy. U-Haul purchased the property for $7.1 million last year.
There is a small covered outdoor storage area proposed in the back proposed for boat or RVs.
One issue brought up by the board was making sure that there is sufficient landscaping to screen the storage pods from Dix Avenue.
“They look like miniature mobile homes or storage things just plopped there. It’s unattractive as anything,” said board member Mike Valentine.
Board member David Deeb agreed.
“We don’t want an eyesore. That’s a heavily traveled area,” he said.
Lapper said the applicant will work to make sure the site is attractive.
The project will have to come back before the Planning Board for site plan approval if the zoning change is granted.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.