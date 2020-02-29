U-Haul seeks zoning change for project to reuse old K-mart

QUEENSBURY — U-Haul is requesting that the town change the zoning of the old K-mart parcel on Dix Avenue, so it can proceed with its plans to redevelop the property into a self-storage and retail business.

The storage company wants to convert nearly 66,000 square feet of the 170,000-square-foot Kmart site at 308 Dix Ave. into climate controlled self-storage with 641 units. In addition, there would be some retail space and 10 drive-up self-storage buildings containing a total of 147 units, according to the application.

U-Haul is currently located at 112 Main St.

One sticking point is that the town’s zoning code does not permit interior self-storage in a Commercial Light Industrial Zone. Exterior storage is permitted.

The Planning Board got its first look at the proposal last week.

Jon Lapper, attorney for U-Haul, said when the zoning code was drafted, town officials were concerned about a proliferation of indoor storage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the proposal is a perfect fit to reuse the vacant K-mart site. The retailer closed in March after Sears and K-mart filed for bankruptcy. U-Haul purchased the property for $7.1 million last year.