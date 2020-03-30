Two youths involved in Hartford ATV crash

HARTFORD — Two youths were involved in an ATV accident on Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. on private property in the area of Townsend Road. The ATV was being operated by a 13-year-old driver, with a 12-year-old passenger, when it overturned, State Police said.
The 12-year-old sustained none life-threatening injuries and the 13-year-old was being evaluated. Both were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.