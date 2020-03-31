Two youths involved in ATV accident released from hospital
HARTFORD — The two youths involved in an ATV accident on Monday have been released from the hospital.

The accident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. on private property in the area of Townsend Road. A 13-year-old girl was driving the ATV and had a 12-year-old girl riding as a passenger. The ATV apparently struck some rutty ground, which caused it to overturn, State Police said.

Both girls were wearing helmets and were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

