Two Washington County residents die from COVID-19

Two Washington County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past two days.

The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a 91-year-old woman. That followed the death of a 73-year-old resident, which the county announced late on Monday.

Both residents had recently been hospitalized, according to a news release. County officials said in a statement that their thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of these victims.

This brings the number of county residents who have died since the start of the pandemic to 41.

The county is monitoring 64 active cases, with eight new ones being added in Tuesday's report and nine on Monday.

None of the eight people with new cases Tuesday was vaccinated. Four of the eight are tied to other cases, and the source of the infection for the other four has not been determined.

"Our Public Health team continues to strongly encourage those not vaccinated to consider vaccination, asking those who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested, limiting the potential of exposing others is critical to keeping the spread of the virus under control," the county said in a news release.

