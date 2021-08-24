Two Washington County residents die from COVID-19

Two Washington County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past two days.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a 91-year-old woman. That followed the death of a 73-year-old resident, which the county announced late on Monday.
Both residents had recently been hospitalized, according to a news release. County officials said in a statement that their thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of these victims.
This brings the number of county residents who have died since the start of the pandemic to 41.
The county is monitoring 64 active cases, with eight new ones being added in Tuesday's report and nine on Monday.
None of the eight people with new cases Tuesday was vaccinated. Four of the eight are tied to other cases, and the source of the infection for the other four has not been determined.
"Our Public Health team continues to strongly encourage those not vaccinated to consider vaccination, asking those who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested, limiting the potential of exposing others is critical to keeping the spread of the virus under control," the county said in a news release.
Three of the nine Monday cases have ties to other cases and the remaining six have no identified origin. Four of the new cases involve residents who are fully vaccinated.
One Washington County resident is in the hospital.
Warren County
Warren County on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries — keeping the active caseload at 142.
Eight people are in the hospital, all in moderate condition, and six are moderately ill outside of the hospital. All of the new cases involve community spread, according to a news release from Warren County Health Services.
The spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in cases, including among people who have been fully vaccinated. Four of the eight new cases were “breakthrough” cases.
That brings the county’s total number of breakthrough cases to 163 out of 41,758 fully vaccinated residents.
There will be vaccine clinics held on Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Take A Bite; Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake during Food Truck Fridays; and Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.