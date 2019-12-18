Two Warren County supervisors to announce Assembly runs

Two members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors plan to announce Thursday that they plan to run for the county's state Assembly seat next year.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty have both planned formal campaign announcements to seek the 114th Assembly District on Thursday.

The two Republicans plan to run for the seat being vacated by state Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as he opts to run for the state Senate seat being vacated by Betty Little, R-Queensbury. Little announced plans to retire next year, at the end of her term and a 25-year career in the state Legislature.

Both have been on the county board since 2014, and both have had growing leadership rolls on the county board in recent years.

Beaty heads the Warren County board's Facilities and Shared Services committees, while Simpson serves as chairman of the county board's Public Works and Cornell Cooperative Extension committees. Simpson also serves as president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages.