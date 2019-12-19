Two Warren County supervisors lay out agendas for Assembly race

Republican voters in the 114th Assembly District will have two very different candidates to choose from when it comes time for a primary election in June.
The differences were clear as the two Warren County supervisors held campaign kickoff events Thursday and laid out their plans to run for the state Assembly seat being vacated by Republican Dan Stec.
Stec is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Betty Little, who is retiring.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson was surrounded by virtually all of his Republican colleagues on the Warren County board as he talked of his experience advocating for Adirondack residents.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, meanwhile, had a half-dozen family members flanking him for his announcement. Beaty said he told political supporters to stay home, as he wanted to show that he "will not be beholden to political leaders."
"This is about the people of the district, not the politicians," he said. "Mr. Simpson is a fine man, but we have some differences."
Despite those differences, the two agreed that more needs to be done to create economic opportunities in the district, to keep young and old people from leaving the state.
Beaty pointed to his accomplishments on the county board, such as leading opposition to a county airport runway extension plan that was scuttled earlier this year, and efforts to control spending.
He pointed to his role as a fiscal "watchdog" on the Board of Supervisors. His priorities in the Legislature would be to seek repeal of the controversial state bail reform laws as well as the "green light" law that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses, he said.
Simpson said working to improve cellphone and broadband internet service will be priorities for him.
Simpson pointed to his time working to address Adirondack issues through the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, where he is serving a three-year term as president. He has gotten to know people from around the park, as well as state legislators on both sides of the aisle, through the organization, he said.
"I've spent a lot of time out of the office, because I realized I wasn't going to get things done sitting in my office," he said.
Simpson had support at his announcement from 11 current supervisors from Warren and Saratoga counties, along with two former supervisors.
He said there is no choice to be "political" in the Legislature in order to make connections to get things done when in the minority party in Albany.
Both men won re-election to their supervisor posts last month and will be able to run for the state job while keeping their county positions.
They are the only announced candidates so far. Simpson has picked up the support of one Essex County legislator who had been weighing a run — Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gilliland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
"He is a dedicated and relentless advocate for the people of the North Country and our citizens' critically important issues," Gilliland said in a press release.
Beaty, 64, is a vice president for Beauty Systems Group, a Texas-based company that sells products to beauty salons. He has been elected to four terms as supervisor, after a stint on the Queensbury Board of Education.
Simpson, 52, is chief executive officer for the town of Horicon, a post to which he was elected in 2013 after 25 years of running a contracting business.
The 114h Assembly District includes all of Warren and Essex counties as well as parts of northern Washington and Saratoga counties.
There could eventually be three members of the Warren County board in the race. Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, is also mulling a run. Former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood has also said she is considering a run.
Having the Board of Supervisors rooms at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury ground zero for the Assembly race could create some awkward moments over the next 11 months.
But Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover, chairman of the board, said he didn't anticipate any problems with having multiple members of the county board running for the same position. He said it was not unprecedented.
