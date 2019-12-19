Two Warren County supervisors lay out agendas for Assembly race

He pointed to his role as a fiscal "watchdog" on the Board of Supervisors. His priorities in the Legislature would be to seek repeal of the controversial state bail reform laws as well as the "green light" law that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses, he said.

Simpson said working to improve cellphone and broadband internet service will be priorities for him.

Simpson pointed to his time working to address Adirondack issues through the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, where he is serving a three-year term as president. He has gotten to know people from around the park, as well as state legislators on both sides of the aisle, through the organization, he said.

"I've spent a lot of time out of the office, because I realized I wasn't going to get things done sitting in my office," he said.

Simpson had support at his announcement from 11 current supervisors from Warren and Saratoga counties, along with two former supervisors.

He said there is no choice to be "political" in the Legislature in order to make connections to get things done when in the minority party in Albany.