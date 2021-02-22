Two Warren County residents die of COVID

Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,640 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 18 recoveries, for a total of 2,482 recoveries among confirmed cases.

There are 92 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. That’s two fewer than Sunday, due to the two fatalities. All three remaining patients are moderately ill, as are two people who are not hospitalized. It is important to note that one of the patients who died was classified Sunday as moderately ill (the other was in critical condition).

Vaccine update

Washington County has finally received last week’s vaccine shipment, which was delayed due to snowstorms in other states. The county was planning to use its shipment for second doses for those vaccinated last month. All of the resident who were to receive their second dose on Feb. 18 or Feb 22 have been rescheduled for this Wednesday. They have all been sent an email asking them to pick a time between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and officials asked them to keep an eye out for the email and respond as soon as possible. The email will be sent to the email address used to make the first appointment.

Warren County also received its shipment today, for 200 doses, and expects 100 more doses later in the week. Of the 300 doses, the state is requiring the county to vaccinate 200 essential workers. The other 100 doses are being sent to physicians’ offices to vaccinate their highest-risk patients with comorbidities. Physicians are contacting those patients.

