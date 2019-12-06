{{featured_button_text}}
Mittler and Hafer

Bradley Mittler, left, and Brian Hafer, right, are escorted into Washington County arraignment court in September to face kidnapping charges. Both pleaded not guilty and were sent to Washington County Jail.

 Don Lehman file photo, dlehman@poststar.com

FORT EDWARD — The two men from Missouri who allegedly kidnapped teenage girls from Whitehall, one of whom police said was raped repeatedly, have either rejected or not received plea offers, and one has asked a judge to hold two trials in the case.

The lawyer for Bradley R. Mittler argued that questions about evidence in his case, stemming from his arrest in Ohio, necessitated that Mittler and co-defendant Brian F. Hafer be tried separately.

The two men were arrested Aug. 30, after Mittler met one of the girls, who was 14, online and had Hafer come east with him to visit her. Mittler allegedly raped the girl in a Queensbury motel room several times before the girl and a 15-year-old friend decided to drive west with them. State Police tracked the girls to central Ohio, where the men abandoned them at a shopping plaza before police found the two suspects.

They face kidnapping counts and lesser charges, while Mittler, 25, also has been charged with second-degree rape.

Lawyer Martin McGuinness, who represents Mittler, filed a pretrial motion arguing that some of the evidence against Mittler may be inadmissible because police in Ohio did not have probable cause to arrest and search him when he was located.

He wrote that body camera videos from police in Monroe, Ohio, showed that officers stopped the men's vehicle at the request of New York State Police, not knowing why but "operating under a vague declaration by New York State Police."

Both men were in Washington County Court on Friday, where Judge Kelly McKeighan scheduled pretrial evidentiary hearings for both on Jan. 30. Part of the hearings will focus on the legality of the search.

McKeighan also said he was "inclined" to grant the request for two trials.

McGuinness said there have been no plea deal discussions in his client's case.

Hafer's lawyer, Marc Zuckerman, said a plea offer proposed to his client requires a state prison term that his client will not accept.

"To me it looks like a trial," he said.

Mittler faces seven charges, including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and two second-degree rape charges, as well as lesser counts, while Hafer was charged with four counts, including two second-degree kidnapping charges. He is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl.

Records show he pretended to be 17 when striking up an online relationship with the 14-year-old, even sending her a fake birth certificate as part of his charade.

The girls were believed to have accompanied the men willingly. But under state law, they could not legally consent to accompany the men because of their ages.

One of the girls left her parents a note, saying she had gone to Maine with a friend.

That started an investigation by State Police and Whitehall Police that led to the girls being tracked to rural Ohio, where they were headed west in a vehicle with Mittler and Hafer, authorities said.

Police determined the men had come to the region days earlier, after Mittler pretended to be a 17-year-old boy when meeting the 14-year-old through social media. When the girl’s parents questioned his age, he provided them with someone else’s birth certificate and high school report card to convince them he was 17.

Both men are being held in Washington County Jail, pending further court action.

Mitler faces up to 25 years to life in prison for first-degree kidnapping, while Hafer faces 25 years for second-degree kidnapping.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

