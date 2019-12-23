Two-time felon jailed for 2017 burglary

STONY CREEK — A former Stony Creek man was jailed Sunday for allegedly burglarizing a building in 2017 and stealing a large quantity of tools, police said.

Adam J. Colson, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, for thefts of chainsaws and other tools from a shed in Stony Creek, according to State Police. The stolen items were recovered.

A warrant was issued for his arrest since January 2018, and police developed information over the weekend that he was in the Rotterdam area, and police arrested him there.

Colson, who has two prior felony convictions, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail. He has a long history of burglary and theft-related arrests.

