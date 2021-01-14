 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-thirds of local districts meet or exceed state's average graduation rate
0 comments
alert top story

Two-thirds of local districts meet or exceed state's average graduation rate

{{featured_button_text}}
Graduation rates

Members of the Warrensburg Class of 2020 graduated in July in a socially distanced ceremony. Warrensburg was one of the districts in The Post-Star's coverage area that was at or above the 85% state graduation rate in data released on Thursday.

 Post-Star file photo

Two-thirds of the school districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area met or exceeded the statewide average high school graduation rate in 2020, according to state data released on Thursday.

The state rate jumped nearly 1.5 percentage points — going from 83.4% in 2019 to 84.8% in 2020. The graduation rate has been steadily increasing over the last 10 years. In 2011, it was 76.8%.

Results from some of the bigger districts include Glens Falls with 84%; Queensbury, 90%; South Glens Falls, 88%; Hudson Falls, 79% and Fort Edward, 74%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state waived requirements for Regents exams in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students taking one of the courses in which a Regents exam is required to graduate were exempt from the requirement as long as they passed the class.

“When our schools were abruptly required to close last March, the board took the necessary action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students while providing them with the opportunity to progress academically,” Chancellor Lester Young said in a news release. “We thank school communities for their tireless efforts to ensure continuity of learning for all students during this unprecedented time.”

“Our educators, school staff and families have come together to support our students throughout this pandemic,” said Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa in a news release.

“Virtually overnight, teaching was transformed from in-person to remote instruction. The shift to remote learning highlighted a digital divide across the state that must be addressed to give all students a level playing field, and we remain focused on educational equity for all students.”

Check poststar.com for updates on this story.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Graduation Rates

Here is a comparison of high school graduation rates from 2019 to 2020.

School district 2020 2019 Change
Argyle 86 91 -5
Bolton 86 69 17
Cambridge 93 90 3
Corinth 86 84 2
Fort Ann 81 82 -1
Fort Edward 74 79 -5
Glens Falls 84 78 6
Granville 79 87 -8
Greenwich 91 88 3
Hadley-Luzerne 89 79 10
Hartford 83 89 -6
Hudson Falls 79 81 -2
Indian Lake 89 89 0
Johnsburg 89 78 11
Lake George 96 92 4
Long Lake - - -
Minerva 40 100 -60
Newcomb 100 100 0
North Warren 92 73 19
Queensbury 90 90 0
Salem 78 76 2
Saratoga Springs 92 92 0
Schroon Lake 100 95 5
Schuylerville 96 91 5
South Glens Falls 88 86 2
Ticonderoga 91 90 1
Warrensburg 85 73 12
Whitehall 76 86 -10
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News