Two-thirds of local districts meet or exceed state's average graduation rate

Two-thirds of the school districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area met or exceeded the statewide average high school graduation rate in 2020, according to state data released on Thursday.

The state rate jumped nearly 1.5 percentage points — going from 83.4% in 2019 to 84.8% in 2020. The graduation rate has been steadily increasing over the last 10 years. In 2011, it was 76.8%.

Results from some of the bigger districts include Glens Falls with 84%; Queensbury, 90%; South Glens Falls, 88%; Hudson Falls, 79% and Fort Edward, 74%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state waived requirements for Regents exams in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students taking one of the courses in which a Regents exam is required to graduate were exempt from the requirement as long as they passed the class.

“When our schools were abruptly required to close last March, the board took the necessary action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students while providing them with the opportunity to progress academically,” Chancellor Lester Young said in a news release. “We thank school communities for their tireless efforts to ensure continuity of learning for all students during this unprecedented time.”