SALEM — Two teenagers were taken to hospitals in critical condition on Friday after crashing a car into a tree in the town of Salem.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car motor crash with entrapment on County Route 153 just east of Beattie Hollow Road at about 8:54 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, police found a 2008 Subaru that had struck a tree, according to a news release.

Salem Fire and EMS and Cambridge Valley Rescue worked to free both occupants from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Zachariah J. Miller, 19, of County Route 61 in Shushan. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital in critical condition with head, chest and internal injuries. The front seat passenger was identified as Patrick C. Stone, 18, of County Route 30, in Salem. He was flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Glens Falls Hospital in critical condition with head, chest and lower body injuries.

A portion of the roadway was closed for several hours as the sheriff’s investigators and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team investigated the crash. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation and police are working to determine the cause of the accident including if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Todd Richie, Alix Messina, Lt. Todd Lemery Sr., Investigator Harold Spiezio III, Investigator Mike Weber and Investigator Travis Earl handled the incident.