QUEENSBURY — Two people were transported to Glens Falls Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 9L and state Route 149 on Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
A 2016 Ford van driven by Peter Brophy, 64, of Greenwich, was traveling south on Route 9L when he failed to stop for the red light at the intersection with Route 149 and struck a 2018 Nissan truck, driven by Richard Winchell, 58, of Fort Ann, that was traveling west on Route 149, police said.
A passenger in the van, and Winchell, were transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Bay Ridge EMS, both with minor injuries, police said.
Brophy was issued a ticket for failure to obey a traffic control device, police said.
