Two state ballot propositions pass, with three on way to defeat

ALBANY — New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment," which backers say is crucial to positioning the state against worsening climate change woes.

The proposal, one of five to go before voters statewide, was comfortably ahead as votes came in Tuesday night. Also easily passing: a measure to try to ease civil case backlogs in the state court system.

But three other measures seemed on the way to rejection in the face of fierce opposition by Republican and Conservative party officials.

Those proposals would have changed measures voters approved just a decade ago, regarding the state legislative and congressional redistricting process. The other two defeated measures would have paved the way for an Election Day voter registration process and eased the process for which New Yorkers can vote via absentee ballots.

The proposals that passed were:

Proposal 2: This inserts new language into the state constitution giving all New Yorkers the right to “clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”

Democrats in the Legislature and environmentalists say the proposal was a no-brainer, and that such protections, especially given climate change, are a fundamental right for residents.

But opponents were concerned the wording of the proposal is so vague it would represent an invitation for a stampede of lawsuits on any number of minor and major environmental matters.

Proposal 5: It will double to $50,000 the jurisdictional limit of claims brought before the New York City civil court system – a plan to relieve backlogs in the state court system.

The three that seemed on the way to defeat late Tuesday were:

Proposal 1: This was the most wide-ranging item, containing more than a dozen constitutional amendment changes.

The chief controversy was provisions that would erode the participation of the minority parties in the once-a-decade redistricting process when boundary lines for congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn following the U.S. census. With the proposal, Republicans, already relegated to the status of powerless against the supermajorities in the state Legislature, fear the redistricting process risks being controlled by Democrats for generations.

Proposal 3: It would codify in the state constitution what is already in statute: eliminating the minimum 10-day advance requirement for residents to register to vote.

The proposal would almost certainly lead Democrats in the two houses, possibly as early as 2022, to then enact a law permitting voters to register as late as Election Day.

Proposal 4: It would authorize “no-excuse” absentee ballot voting, a route New York permitted for the first time during COVID in the 2020 elections.

Currently, a resident wishing to vote via a paper absentee ballot must attest that they will either be absent from their home county on Election Day, or for such reasons as being ill or having a physical disability that keeps them from going to the polls to vote in person. The proposal will no longer require a specific reason.

Backers say it would boost voter participation, while critics note problems in the 2020 elections with local boards having trouble verifying absentee ballots that were distributed.

