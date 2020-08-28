Two staffers at The Landing in Queensbury test positive; Essex Center resident dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two employees at The Landing, an assisted living center in Queensbury, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both workers were asymptomatic. Their infections were detected through the weekly routine testing required at all health care facilities.

No residents have tested positive at this point.

The source of the new infections is under investigation.

"We are working with staff at this facility to ensure that protocols are followed to avoid additional spreading of the coronavirus," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

At Essex Center, a nursing home in Elizabethtown, a fifth resident died of coronavirus Friday. The outbreak there currently encompasses 44 residents, five of whom have died; 30 staff members, 10 of whom have recovered; and seven close contacts of staff. No one new tested positive Friday.

Three other Warren County residents also tested positive Friday. Two of them live in the household of a person who tested positive earlier this week.

The other resident received care at a medical facility in another state, and was tested there. The results came back after the person returned to Warren County.