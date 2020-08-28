Two staffers at The Landing in Queensbury test positive; Essex Center resident dies

Two employees at The Landing, an assisted living center in Queensbury, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Both workers were asymptomatic. Their infections were detected through the weekly routine testing required at all health care facilities.
No residents have tested positive at this point.
The source of the new infections is under investigation.
"We are working with staff at this facility to ensure that protocols are followed to avoid additional spreading of the coronavirus," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
At Essex Center, a nursing home in Elizabethtown, a fifth resident died of coronavirus Friday. The outbreak there currently encompasses 44 residents, five of whom have died; 30 staff members, 10 of whom have recovered; and seven close contacts of staff. No one new tested positive Friday.
Three other Warren County residents also tested positive Friday. Two of them live in the household of a person who tested positive earlier this week.
The other resident received care at a medical facility in another state, and was tested there. The results came back after the person returned to Warren County.
Warren County has arranged quarantines for everyone who had close contact with the people who tested positive Friday.
Also on Friday, Centers Health Care said that the first staff member who tested positive at Essex Center was tested 19 days before their test results came back.
Centers was using a private lab for all of its routine weekly tests. The delay meant that the workers, who had no symptoms, were able to spread the virus for at least 19 days.
Essex Center’s first warning of the virus was not the test results. It was when a resident died of coronavirus and his roommate, who was also sick, was taken to a hospital emergency department and tested there with a rapid test that gives results in hours rather than days.
Essex Center is now using a lab that will get results back in 72 hours, spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz said.
Four Essex Center residents have died of coronavirus since the outbreak there began two weeks ago.
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported five more people tested positive. There are now seven people sick, all mildly. No one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. There are three people still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 868 confirmed cases. Three people recovered, for a total of 816 recoveries. There are 35 people still sick, and one is hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, the following are sick: two Hadley residents (an increase of one), one Moreau resident and two Wilton residents (an increase of one).
- Essex County reported one death, for a total of five deaths since the Essex Center outbreak began, and no new cases. A total of 10 staff members have recovered. There are 39 residents still sick, three of whom are hospitalized, and 20 staff still sick, none of whom are hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 21 cases Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 0.5% positive test rate. The largest number of new cases were in Albany County, with 10 cases, a 0.8% positive test rate. Warren County’s positive test rate was 1.1%, just above the goal of 1% needed to keep the virus under control. All the other counties in the Capital Region were under 1%.
- Statewide, 636 people tested positive Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.65%.
- There were 478 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday, and three people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients. Saratoga Hospital did not report.
