Two sentenced to federal prison for local check scam

ALBANY -- Two men from Georgia who ran a sophisticated fake check scam in upstate New York and Vermont have been sentenced to federal prison terms.

Alphonso L. Howard Jr., 29, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison and 3 years on parole, while Javonte J. Johnson, 23, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced to 3 years in prison to be followed by 5 years on parole, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

They will also have to make $119,077 in restitution, and agreed to forfeit over $19,000 in cash they were found to have when arrested last year.

Howard also faces a parole violation proceeding in Wisconsin, where he was previously convicted of participating in a previous check cashing scheme, authorities said. That could result in additional prison time.

The two men pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony counts of conspiring to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in a scheme to defrauded local banks of hundreds of thousands of dollars last year.