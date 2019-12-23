Two sentenced, one more pleads guilty for child sex sting

Two other men who were arrested in the same sting were in Washington County Court on Friday as well.

Arron Sowle, 37, of Gloversville, apologized, but McKeighan questioned his actions, as he pointed out that Sowle tried to pretend he showed up at meeting spot "to check on the girl" instead of rape her.

McKeighan also sentenced him 18 months in prison and 10 years on parole for his guilty plea to attempted second-degree rape.

A third defendant, Duke N. Barrett, 27, of Warrensburg, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape for his role in the case. He also faces 18 months in prison to be followed by 10 years on parole when sentenced Jan. 24 by McKeighan.

The guilty pleas mean that just two of the seven defendants in the case have not pleaded guilty.

Charges remain pending against Oscar U. Juarez, 29, of Glens Falls, who faces a charge of attempted second-degree rape, and Ryan J. Trainor, 23, of Fort Edward, who was charged attempted second-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are free pending further court action.

The men were arrested in July after a joint investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement in which officers posted online classified advertisements to entice would-be pedophiles to meet up with a man who was claiming he wanted to involve his 14-year-old niece in sexual encounters.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

