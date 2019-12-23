Two sentenced, one more pleads guilty for child sex sting

FORT EDWARD -- A Saratoga County man's hopes for lenience for soliciting sex with a child were dashed Friday, as his claims he wants to become a "recovery coach" for pedophiles were not enough to avoid a state prison term.
David W. Smaus, 33, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty last month to attempted second-degree rape, a felony, for last summer's sting in Hudson Falls that led to seven arrests of men who showed up to a rendezvous spot hoping to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. Police officers who arranged the encounter awaited instead.
Smaus told Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan that he has been working since his arrest with a number of organizations to help sex offenders, and he asked that he be spared a state prison sentence and receive a one-year sentenced in county jail instead.
"To say I'm sorry is an understatement," he said. "I live every day with remorse for the pain I caused my family and myself. It's insurmountable."
McKeighan was not sympathetic.
He pointed out that the girl who he thought he was meeting could have been the victim of sex trafficking for all Smaus knew.
"You basically tried to have sex with an eighth-grade stranger," he said.
McKeighan imposed an 18-month state prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole.
Two other men who were arrested in the same sting were in Washington County Court on Friday as well.
Arron Sowle, 37, of Gloversville, apologized, but McKeighan questioned his actions, as he pointed out that Sowle tried to pretend he showed up at meeting spot "to check on the girl" instead of rape her.
McKeighan also sentenced him 18 months in prison and 10 years on parole for his guilty plea to attempted second-degree rape.
A third defendant, Duke N. Barrett, 27, of Warrensburg, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape for his role in the case. He also faces 18 months in prison to be followed by 10 years on parole when sentenced Jan. 24 by McKeighan.
The guilty pleas mean that just two of the seven defendants in the case have not pleaded guilty.
Charges remain pending against Oscar U. Juarez, 29, of Glens Falls, who faces a charge of attempted second-degree rape, and Ryan J. Trainor, 23, of Fort Edward, who was charged attempted second-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and are free pending further court action.
The men were arrested in July after a joint investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement in which officers posted online classified advertisements to entice would-be pedophiles to meet up with a man who was claiming he wanted to involve his 14-year-old niece in sexual encounters.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com