Two Saratoga County deaths over weekend attributed to COVID

In the first local deaths in nearly a month, two Saratoga County residents died of coronavirus over the weekend, the county reported.
They were an 81-year-old Wilton man and a 71-year-old Clifton Park man.
The last local people to die of coronavirus were at Essex Center nursing home, where 17 people died from Aug. 18 to Oct. 1. In Saratoga County, no one had died since June 6. A total of 19 people have now died of the virus in Saratoga County.
Also over the weekend, a Warren County resident and two Glens Falls Hospital employees tested positive for coronavirus after attending three unrelated gatherings.
Warren County Health Services put out an appeal to the public to stop holding unsafe gatherings, and Washington County urged people to avoid large gatherings.
“Even though we all want to!” Washington County’s Department of Public Safety said in its daily report on cases in the county.
Warren County Health Services directly stated that people were not wearing masks and socially distancing.
“Several recent COVID-19 cases involving Warren County residents have involved people not taking proper precautions at gatherings,” Health Services said in a news release. “Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones continues to strongly urge the public to avoid non-essential gatherings … . Mask use, hand washing and social distancing are particularly important during this period of time as we look to keep our schools open and COVID-free during a local and national increase in coronavirus cases.”
The virus is surging, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, acknowledging weeks of increased cases and hospitalizations.
It’s a bad time for a surge: people are waiting in early voting lines together for hours when 10 minutes of face-to-face unmasked contact could spread the virus, and people are planning Halloween parties for next weekend despite Health Services recommending against them.
For those who feel relatively safe, Cuomo had less than reassuring words at Monday’s press conference.
“If there is anyone who doesn’t understand COVID is surging, they’ve been living under a rock,” he said. “COVID is surging.”
Middle school case
Also on Monday, another person at Glens Falls schools tested positive for coronavirus, school officials reported. But the person was in quarantine and has not infected students and staff.
The case is "directly related" to the case at Big Cross Street elementary school last week, school officials said in a message to the community. The person, who is usually in the middle school, has not been in school since Oct. 20.
This person and the student at Big Cross Street both had contact with a person in their household who tested positive for the virus last week, and stayed home since then. Since they stayed home, they could not spread the virus to others at school and no one there needs to be quarantined, Warren County Health Services said.
Glens Falls Hospital
Two employees at Glens Falls Hospital tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, but neither caught the virus at work.
Both cases were traced back to two separate and unrelated gatherings in the community.
The employees do not live in Warren County. The hospital communicated with the counties involved, assisting to locate those who had close contact with the employees, and everyone who is at risk of catching the virus from those employees has been contacted.
Monday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported five people tested positive, including a Queensbury schools individual whose case was reported by the school district Sunday and the Glens Falls individual. The other three were: two people who traveled out of state together and were infected during their trip, which was not to a quarantine state, and a person whose infection could not be immediately traced back. Investigators are still working on it. That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 396. There was also one recovery, for a total of 345 recoveries since March. There are 16 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Warren County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 322 confirmed cases since March, and six people recovered, for a total of 303 recoveries. There are six people currently ill, and one is hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Washington County is in green, meaning no quarantine is required prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 46 people tested positive over the course of the weekend, for a total of 1,311 cases since March. There were 28 recoveries, for a total of 1,172 recoveries. There are 121 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Saratoga County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include: one Northumberland resident, one more Wilton resident (for a total of eight), and one Schuylerville resident. Still ill: one Moreau resident, one town of Saratoga resident, one South Glens Falls resident and seven Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident and one South Glens Falls resident.
- Essex County reported two people tested positive over the weekend, and a person who had gotten sick earlier had to be hospitalized. One of the two people who tested positive has already recovered. The other is a Moriah school district student who tested positive Saturday, after developing symptoms Tuesday and staying home from school. There are 11 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, including three residents of the Essex Center nursing home. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Essex County is in red, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus case and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
On Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 56 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%. The goal is to keep the positive test rate under 1% to keep the virus under control. Five of the eight counties in the region were above 1% on Sunday: Washington County, at 1.1%, Columbia County at 3.9% and 12 new cases, Rensselaer County at 2.7% and eight new cases, Greene County at 2.5% and five new cases, and Albany County at 1.6% with 13 new cases.
- Statewide, 1,191 people tested positive Sunday, an overall positive test rate of 1.45%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.2% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.18%.
- There were 1,059 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 12 people died.
