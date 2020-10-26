Two Saratoga County deaths over weekend attributed to COVID

The virus is surging, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, acknowledging weeks of increased cases and hospitalizations.

It’s a bad time for a surge: people are waiting in early voting lines together for hours when 10 minutes of face-to-face unmasked contact could spread the virus, and people are planning Halloween parties for next weekend despite Health Services recommending against them.

For those who feel relatively safe, Cuomo had less than reassuring words at Monday’s press conference.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If there is anyone who doesn’t understand COVID is surging, they’ve been living under a rock,” he said. “COVID is surging.”

Middle school case

Also on Monday, another person at Glens Falls schools tested positive for coronavirus, school officials reported. But the person was in quarantine and has not infected students and staff.

The case is "directly related" to the case at Big Cross Street elementary school last week, school officials said in a message to the community. The person, who is usually in the middle school, has not been in school since Oct. 20.