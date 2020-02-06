Two Saratoga County contractors accused of fraud

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Saratoga County contractors were charged with felonies in recent days for allegedly having workers on jobs without worker's compensation insurance, according to the state Inspector General's Office

Robert A. Lutz, of Ballston Spa, owner of Robert’s Roofing & Remodeling, was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court on felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing and fraudulent practices and failure to secure compensation, a misdemeanor, officials said.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Robert’s Roofing claimed in July 2019 that it had no employees when submitting a building permit application to the Saratoga Springs Building Department for a residential roofing job within the city. However, multiple witnesses stated they observed three individuals on the job throughout the project – all who were working without the legally required workers’ compensation coverage.

Charged in a separate case was Segundo Loja, of Albany, owner of NY Power Construction Corporation, who was charged with felony counts of falsifying business records, failure to secure compensation and fraudulent practices, authorities said.