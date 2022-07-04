Two residents work to create connected bike routes in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls residents Norabelle Greenberger and Ethan Gaddy are both municipal planners by trade, so it was perhaps only natural that they saw a potential for a network of safe bike routes within the city of Glens Falls when most would see a tangle of plain streets.

"Look, this is a prime example of what were talking about," Gaddy said, pointing to a cyclist who pulled up to a red light at the intersection of Bay Street and East Washington Street.

The cyclist was on the shoulder of the road, where there was space but only because the parking spaces were empty at the time.

There was no designated space for the cyclist to confidently bike within.

Greenberger and Gaddy hope to illustrate how dangerous and uninviting Glens Falls city streets can be for cyclists, and present a demonstration of a safe alternative on July 13.

The demonstration, funded by Glens Falls Hospital, dubbed "Take a Bike," is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., where people will be able to bike in mock lanes on Glen Street, Maple Street, Bay Road, Ridge Street and Washington Street.

It will serve as an example for a bigger bike route master plan that they are currently working on.

The master plan will identify what the priority routes are for city cyclists and will serve as a blueprint to what the city should be considering to make a safe, comfortable and connected bike network.

"One of the misconceptions about bike infrastructure is that parking spaces will disappear. It creates terrible traffic," Greenberger said.

Greenberger and Gaddy will use four kinds of bike infrastructure markings on July 13 to demonstrate how cyclists can safely co-exist with drivers while not disrupting any flow of traffic.

While there are various bike trails throughout the area for scenic routes, Gaddy and Greenberger's initiative is about more than merely recreational cycling — it's about encouraging cycling as a real alternative mode of transportation — making it a part of people's everyday life.

While a progressive idea, the initiative known as Bike Glens Falls is not groundbreaking.

"We wanted to make sure we weren't reinventing the wheel," Gaddy said.

Part of planning development starts with public outreach.

"It couldn't just be Norabelle and I looking at a map and saying, 'Oh, we think the city of Glens Falls needs to be more bikeable.' It's asking what the people want."

Through a survey, Bike Glens Falls was able to identify some essential concerns from the public.

A couple of hundred people took the survey, and more than half said that concerns about fast-moving cars, combined with the absence of bike lanes, are the biggest reasons they choose not to bike.

A majority of respondents said that they would most likely use their bicycle if connections to downtown, parks and trails were improved.

This initiative coincides with other goals the city is working toward, such as a climate smart community, and it falls under the bigger umbrella of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and state funding could be available for any implementation of a bike trail master plan, Gaddy said.

"What people can expect is they should plan to bike downtown to City Park. They will be able to try out four different bike lanes," Greenberger said, adding that people are encouraged to take a survey afterwards on how comfortable they were.

Those who provide feedback will be able to enter into a raffle for a chance to win a brand new bicycle.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

