Two plead guilty to felony drug counts

FORT EDWARD -- Two people pleaded guilty to felony charges Friday in connection with the seizure of 1.5 ounces of cocaine in Greenwich last summer.
Willis L. Freeman, 32, and Rebecca L. McKeighan, 36, both of Cossayuna, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a July 13 arrest in Greenwich.
State Police pulled over a vehicle they were in for unspecified traffic violations, and determined the duo had marijuana and cocaine.
Freeman agreed to a plea deal that includes a three-year prison sentence and two years on parole, while McKeighan faces five years on probation when sentenced by Washington County Judge Adam Michelini.