Two plead guilty, get probation for large marijuana seizures

QUEENSBURY — Two residents of an American Indian reservation in northern New York pleaded guilty Tuesday for the seizure of 37 pounds of marijuana last May on the Northway.

Keena M. King, 35, and Kevin W. Lazore, 36, both of the Akwesasne Reservation on the Canadian border, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree criminal possession of marijuana for the May 28 seizure of 25 bags of weed on the Northway.

Police said the vehicle was stopped for speeding and changing lanes without signalling in the southbound lanes near Exit 18, and State Police determined that the occupants had marijuana.

Police believe the duo were in the process of delivering the marijuana to Albany.

Both were sentenced to 5 years on probation by Warren County Judge John Hall.

