BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls man and South Glens Falls woman have pleaded guilty to robbery counts for a knifepoint theft from a victim in Clifton Park earlier this year.

Joseph O. Goldson Jr., 20, of Platt Street, and Kiersten M. Hayes, 21, of Baker Avenue, each pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery, a felony, for forcibly stealing property from another person last May. At least three people were arrested, one of whom allegedly displayed a knife.

They were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office over the summer, but the agency did not release details of the case.

Hayes was sentenced Monday to 1 to 3 years in state prison, while Goldson also faces a state prison term and is being held in Warren County Jail pending sentencing Jan. 6 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

He is being held in Warren County Jail for violating probation on a 2016 burglary case.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

