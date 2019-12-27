Two plead guilty for Moreau drug case

Two North Country residents have pleaded guilty to federal felony charges for possessing 217 pounds of marijuana when the van they were in was pulled over on the Northway earlier this year.

The duo were stopped by State Police in Moreau on May 30, and found to have eight duffel bags filled with illegal greenery that was headed to the New York City area from the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation.

The couple, Dion Oakes, 24, and Mickey J. Delormier, 30, both of Hogansburg, pleaded guilty in recent weeks to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to sell a controlled substance.

They are expected to receive sentences of 21 to 30 months in federal prison under federal guidelines when sentenced early next year.

The arrests were part of a wave of more than a dozen arrests for possession of large amounts of marijuana during traffic stops on the Northway, with more than 1,000 pounds of pot seized mainly during last spring and summer.

State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers publicly released details of some of them, but many of them, like those of Oakes and Delormier, were not made public until their cases were disposed of in court.

Authorities have not explained why some were prosecuted federally, while others were prosecuted in Warren or Saratoga counties courts.

