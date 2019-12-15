Two plead guilty for 80-pound pot seizure

QUEENSBURY -- Two northern New York residents pleaded guilty to felonies last week in Warren County Court for possessing 80 pounds of marijuana when they were pulled over on the Northway earlier this year.

Hunter J. Casey, 37, of Akwesasne, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, for the Aug. 6 traffic stop in Bolton.

A woman who was with him, Heather L. Mitchell, 37, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Casey, who has a prior criminal record that includes a felony conviction, was sentenced to 3 years in state prison and 3 years on parole. Mitchell faces a sentence of 5 years on probation.

The arrest came during a several-week period over the summer where State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers developed information that led to the seizure of hundreds of pounds of pot during traffic stops and at least 12 arrests.

