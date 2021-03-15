Two piglets die in Kingsbury shed fire

KINGSBURY — Two piglets died in a fire that destroyed a shed in Kingsbury on Sunday night.

Kingsbury firefighters were dispatched at about 9:22 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 2366 state Route 149.

The shed was fully engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived, according to First Assistant Chief Scott Aiken.

Aiken said the fire was contained in about 10 minutes.

The homeowner, John Anderson, had a large garage adjacent to the shed and firefighters were worried that the fire could spread to the structure.

“We had an awful exposure problem because of high winds,” Aiken said.

Some siding of the building melted because of the heat, according to Aiken.

Anderson said he was in his garage when the fire started.

“My wife saw the flames from the house,” he said.

Also destroyed in the fire were some lawn mowers, chainsaws and hand tools, according to Anderson.

He said he also keeps chickens on his property. It is a hobby farm that he uses to teach children about agriculture.