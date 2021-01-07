Two people stabbed, five arrested after political protest at East Capital Park in Albany

ALBANY — Five people have been arrested after Wednesday’s political demonstration in East Capital Park in Albany in which two people were stabbed.

State police responded to a report of a stabbing during a pro-Trump rally at the park just after noon. Police said their preliminary investigation determined that a fight broke out between protesters and counterprotesters and two people were stabbed by a counterprotester.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Albany resident Alexander Contompasis, got into a vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short time later and arrested, police said.

Contompasis was charged with felony counts of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical injury. He was also charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

The victims were both transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. A 36-year-old man has been treated and is expected to be released. A 40-year-old man is in stable condition after undergoing surgery and remains at Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.