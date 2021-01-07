Two people stabbed, five arrested after political protest at East Capital Park in Albany

ALBANY — Five people have been arrested after Wednesday’s political demonstration in East Capital Park in Albany in which two people were stabbed.
State police responded to a report of a stabbing during a pro-Trump rally at the park just after noon. Police said their preliminary investigation determined that a fight broke out between protesters and counterprotesters and two people were stabbed by a counterprotester.
The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Albany resident Alexander Contompasis, got into a vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short time later and arrested, police said.
Contompasis was charged with felony counts of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical injury. He was also charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.
The victims were both transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. A 36-year-old man has been treated and is expected to be released. A 40-year-old man is in stable condition after undergoing surgery and remains at Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.
While police were investigating the crime scene, counterprotester Alexis Figuereo, 33, of Ballston Spa, allegedly stepped over the crime scene tape and refused to leave. He was subdued by troopers and taken into custody.
Figuereo was charged with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
A trooper had a minor injury during the arrest.
Figuereo was released and is due back in Albany City Court at a later date.
At the same time, police said Brandon J. Brown, 21, of Schenectady, attempted to assist Figuereo and intentionally pushed a uniformed trooper. Brown also had to be subdued by several members of the state police.
Brown was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
Troy resident Nicholas Waunsch, 28, was also arrested after police said he waved a baton at another person. He was charged with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court.
Colin Dermody, 66, of Loudonville, was charged with second-degree harassment after police said he struck a counterprotester. He was released on an appearance ticket to Albany City Court.
State police were assisted at the incident scene by Albany Police officers, Albany Fire and EMS and Mohawk Ambulance.