Two people, quarantined in separate exposures, test positive

Quarantines are working in Warren County.

In two separate households, two people were quarantined after being exposed to people who tested positive for coronavirus. Now, those two have tested positive — but from quarantine, where they could not spread the virus further.

The two cases were unrelated to each other.

Also on Thursday, Essex County Department of Health officials decided to stop tracking three Essex Center nursing home residents who have been hospitalized with coronavirus for weeks.

Since it’s been more than 10 days since they got sick, they meet the county’s criteria for no longer needing to be isolated, spokeswoman Andrea Whitmarsh said.

Other counties and the state count coronavirus patients until they are discharged from the hospital.

But Whitmarsh noted that Essex County has never reported nursing home cases as “active” cases of coronavirus. The Essex County Department of Health only reports positive tests and deaths of nursing home residents, not recoveries or whether people are still ill. That’s also different from what other counties and the state do; nursing home residents’ illness and recoveries are usually counted.