Two people, quarantined in separate exposures, test positive

Quarantines are working in Warren County.
In two separate households, two people were quarantined after being exposed to people who tested positive for coronavirus. Now, those two have tested positive — but from quarantine, where they could not spread the virus further.
The two cases were unrelated to each other.
Also on Thursday, Essex County Department of Health officials decided to stop tracking three Essex Center nursing home residents who have been hospitalized with coronavirus for weeks.
Since it’s been more than 10 days since they got sick, they meet the county’s criteria for no longer needing to be isolated, spokeswoman Andrea Whitmarsh said.
Other counties and the state count coronavirus patients until they are discharged from the hospital.
But Whitmarsh noted that Essex County has never reported nursing home cases as “active” cases of coronavirus. The Essex County Department of Health only reports positive tests and deaths of nursing home residents, not recoveries or whether people are still ill. That’s also different from what other counties and the state do; nursing home residents’ illness and recoveries are usually counted.
“We have never tracked our nursing home residents as ‘current’ cases under our orders of isolation because they were always under the care of another entity,” Whitmarsh said.
She added that the residents might remain hospitalized for reasons unrelated to coronavirus, such as needing rehab or sub-acute care to recover from the health impacts of the virus.
“There are any number of reasons for individuals to be/remain hospitalized and we cannot commit to tracking these individuals indefinitely — nor is it health information that we would ever share under any other circumstance except in the world of COVID,” she said.
A spokesman for Centers Health Care, which operates Essex Center, said he is not able to report on the condition of the three hospitalized residents because hospitals will not release that information to a third party.
Thursday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 400 confirmed cases since March. There are 20 people currently ill, none of them hospitalized. In Vermont’s travel advisory, the county is in “yellow,” so 14-day quarantines are required before any county resident visits Vermont, and after any Vermont resident leaves Warren County. The advisory is updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported four new cases, all members of the household of a person who tested positive Wednesday, for a total of 331 confirmed cases since March. There are 15 people currently ill, and one is hospitalized. In Vermont’s travel advisory, the county is in “green,” meaning no quarantine is required in regards to Vermont travel. The advisory is updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 22 people tested positive, for a total of 1,351 cases since March. There were nine recoveries, for a total of 1,195 recoveries. There are 137 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized, an increase from six Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include: one Moreau resident, three Schuylerville residents and two Wilton residents (for a total of 11). Still ill: one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, one Schuylerville resident, one South Glens Falls resident and nine Wilton residents.
- Saratoga County is updating its online dashboard, which is offline currently. It will be back up on Monday, officials said. In Vermont’s travel advisory, Saratoga County is in red, requiring county residents to quarantine for 14 days prior to visiting Vermont, and requiring Vermont residents to quarantine after their visit.
- Essex County reported no new cases. There are three people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized, in addition to the three hospitalized Essex Center nursing home residents who are no longer being tracked by the county. In Vermont's travel advisory, Essex County is in "yellow," meaning county residents must quarantine for 14 days before traveling to Vermont, and Vermont residents must quarantine after visiting the county.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 90 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%. To control the virus, the goal is to keep the positive test rate under 1%. Four of the eight counties in the region were above 1%: Columbia County at 2% with 11 new cases; Albany County at 1.5% with 33 new cases, Saratoga County at 1.5%; and Rensselaer County at 1.1.% with 11 new cases. Warren County was at 0.7% and Washington County was at 0.8% for Wednesday’s case numbers.
- Statewide, 2,499 people tested positive Wednesday, an overall state positive test rate of 1.48%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.24% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.25%.
- There were 1,085 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 19 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
