Two people missing after house fire in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Two residents of a home on Schroon River Road are unaccounted for after fire leveled their home early Tuesday.
An elderly couple lived in the home, and vehicles were in the driveway. The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office and state Office of Fire Prevention and Control were on scene as of 7 a.m., sifting through the remains of the two-story home that collapsed into the basement.
"What we know so far is we have two people missing," Warren County Sheriff Bud York said.
The blaze was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 744 Schroon River Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
County property tax records show it is owned by Douglas Strodel, a well-known figure in Warrensburg who ran D&G Hardware in town for years. Officials at the scene said Strodel lived in the home with his wife.
"Right now we are hoping they went away on vacation," Warrensburg First Assistant Fire Chief David Alexander said. "We're hoping by the grace of God they're not in there."
A backhoe was being used to pull apart the remnants of the home, as state and county fire investigators looked over what was removed.
There was little but a foundation and chimney remaining above ground, Alexander saying the structure burned and collapsed.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren County Deputy Fire Coordinator Scott Combs said a county plow truck driver spotted the fire and reported it. The home was fully engulfed in flames, with little remaining at that point.
"He (the plow truck driver) had gone by an hour earlier and didn't see anything," Combs said. "When he went by an hour later as he finished his route, it was pretty much gone."
"We got to the scene and it was on the ground," Alexander said of the home.
The heat of the blaze melted the siding off a large barn about 40 yards from the home.
The cause remained undetermined as of early Tuesday.
York said sheriff's investigators were trying to figure out if the residents of the home had left the area.
Anyone with information as to the Strodels' whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
The fire was the second on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg in three days. A kitchen fire Saturday night damaged a home and burned an occupant.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com