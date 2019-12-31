Two people missing after house fire in Warrensburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Warren County Deputy Fire Coordinator Scott Combs said a county plow truck driver spotted the fire and reported it. The home was fully engulfed in flames, with little remaining at that point.

"He (the plow truck driver) had gone by an hour earlier and didn't see anything," Combs said. "When he went by an hour later as he finished his route, it was pretty much gone."

"We got to the scene and it was on the ground," Alexander said of the home.

The heat of the blaze melted the siding off a large barn about 40 yards from the home.

The cause remained undetermined as of early Tuesday.

York said sheriff's investigators were trying to figure out if the residents of the home had left the area.

Anyone with information as to the Strodels' whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

The fire was the second on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg in three days. A kitchen fire Saturday night damaged a home and burned an occupant.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

