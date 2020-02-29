Two people displaced by Hudson Falls fire

HUDSON FALLS — An early morning fire displaced two residents from a home in Hudson Falls.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 or 4 a.m. at the house at 8 Kelly Ave., according to resident Mike Davis. He said one of the windows blew out and felt the flames flash over him.

“Luckily, I got woken up by the cat,” he said.

He and his roommate Pat Collins were able to get out safely from the single-story ranch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We got lucky — very lucky,” Davis said.

They were both treated and released at Glens Falls Hospital for some burns and smoke inhalation.

There was extensive water and smoke damage. Davis returned to the site late Saturday afternoon to retrieve some belongings. He said he is still trying to process what happened.

“It hasn’t even hit me yet, because I haven’t slept,” he said.

Davis said he and Collins, who owns the house, are going to be staying with their girlfriends for the time being.

The cause is under investigation. Davis said it may have originated in the basement.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.