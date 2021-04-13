Two people critically ill with COVID in Warren County

Two Warren County residents are hospitalized in critical condition due to coronavirus, Health Services reported Tuesday.
The two residents, who lived independently prior to catching COVID, are in their 60s and 70s. Three other residents are also hospitalized, but are moderately ill.
Warren County also reported two more business exposures, where employees worked while contagious, before testing positive for COVID.
An employee who wore a mask and worked in the front end of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Quaker Road in Queensbury tested positive after working 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 5-6 and April 9-11.
An employee who wore a mask at Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette Street in Queensbury tested positive after working on April 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Saratoga County vaccinating teen students
Saratoga County Public Health Services is prioritizing students for a vaccine clinic Thursday. The county set aside half of its Pfizer clinic for students who live in or attend school in Saratoga County, and the slots filled quickly. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 16 and 17.
School cases
Glens Falls City School District reported five cases during spring break, including a student at Kensington Road Elementary School, three people at the middle school and one person at Big Cross Street Elementary School. There are a total of 15 people in quarantine.
Indian Lake Central School District was virtual on Monday and Tuesday after a positive case was reported Sunday night. The district will return to in-person classes Wednesday.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported four cases over spring break: a Queensbury Elementary School student who was last in the building on April 1, two William H. Barton Intermediate School students from the same household who were last in the building on April 1 and a Queensbury High School teacher or staff member who was last in the building on April 1.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported eight people tested positive during spring break. They included three members of the Ballard Elementary School community, one of whom had contact with others at school. No one else had school contacts, but cases included: four members of the South Glens Falls High School community, one member of the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community and one member of the Tanglewood Elementary School community.
Schuylerville Central School District reported two cases over spring break, both Schuylerville High School students.
Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was in the building Monday.
Prison update
Five more inmates have tested positive and eight others recovered at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, leaving 17 inmates still ill. There have been a total of 86 cases since the pandemic began.
Another inmate tested positive, so now two inmates are ill at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 165 cases there since the pandemic began.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 3,192 confirmed cases. The county reported 30 additional recoveries, for a total of 3,024 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 102 residents are currently sick with COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized, two fewer than Monday. Of the hospitalized patients, two are in critical condition. The others are moderately ill. The critically ill residents are two people who lived independently before being hospitalized with COVID. One is in their 60s, and the other is in their 70s.
- Washington County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 2,484 confirmed cases. The county reported nine additional recoveries, for a total of 2,371 recoveries. There are 75 county residents currently ill, including four who are hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 160 deaths since the pandemic began, and 45 new cases, for a total of 14,167 confirmed cases. The county also reported 206 recoveries, for a total of 13,509 recoveries. There are 498 people currently ill and 20 are hospitalized, two fewer than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of 10).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 34 Moreau residents, 16 Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and 69 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, two Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, two Schuylerville residents, one Victory resident and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, three more than Monday, and one person is in intensive care. Three people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, three fewer than Monday.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 188 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.8%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.4%, which kept the weekly average at 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Statewide, 5,029 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 3.9%. A total of 4,175 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 58 people died.
