Two people critically ill with COVID in Warren County

Indian Lake Central School District was virtual on Monday and Tuesday after a positive case was reported Sunday night. The district will return to in-person classes Wednesday.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported four cases over spring break: a Queensbury Elementary School student who was last in the building on April 1, two William H. Barton Intermediate School students from the same household who were last in the building on April 1 and a Queensbury High School teacher or staff member who was last in the building on April 1.

South Glens Falls Central School District reported eight people tested positive during spring break. They included three members of the Ballard Elementary School community, one of whom had contact with others at school. No one else had school contacts, but cases included: four members of the South Glens Falls High School community, one member of the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community and one member of the Tanglewood Elementary School community.

Schuylerville Central School District reported two cases over spring break, both Schuylerville High School students.

Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was in the building Monday.

