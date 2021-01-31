Two nursing home residents die of COVID in Warren County

Vaccination rescheduled

Washington County received criticism for the way it was scheduling vaccine clinics, because they have proven so popular that each schedule was filled within hours. The county has been receiving regular shipments of vaccine, but in very small amounts, and the state has earmarked each shipment for a particular group. The county can’t give elderly people doses earmarked for emergency workers, for example.

But residents said it was unfair that the county would not announce each clinic openly, giving everyone an equal chance to try to get onto the schedule. In response, county officials said that from now on, they will announce each clinic a day before registration begins. The announcement will include when and how people can get an appointment and which group is eligible for the clinic. Information will be on the daily COVID report, on the vaccine hotline at 518-746-2422 and at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus. The media will be notified as well.