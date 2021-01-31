Two nursing home residents die of COVID in Warren County

As the coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes continue, one resident died at Glens Falls Center, facility officials and Warren County Health Services reported.
A second nursing home resident died at a local hospital, according to Warren County Health Services. Both people were in their 80s.
There are 16 residents and 15 staff members at Warren Center in Queensbury sick with coronavirus currently. One person tested positive Sunday. But in good news, most of the residents who caught the virus have recovered and no one there is severely ill. The virus struck after many residents had their first dose of the vaccine. At Warren Center — where the virus struck just before residents were vaccinated, but everyone who was not yet ill was vaccinated — no one is ill anymore.
At Washington Center in Argyle, two residents have died in the last week, although neither has been reported in the county’s daily report. There are 23 residents and one staff member currently ill, and one person tested positive Sunday. Residents there received the first dose of the vaccine a week before the virus struck.
At Slate Valley Center in Granville, four residents have died in the last week, one of whom died over the weekend. None of those deaths have been reported in the county’s daily report. There are 56 residents and 20 staff members currently ill. Residents were vaccinated with the first dose just before the virus struck.
Vaccination rescheduled
Washington County received criticism for the way it was scheduling vaccine clinics, because they have proven so popular that each schedule was filled within hours. The county has been receiving regular shipments of vaccine, but in very small amounts, and the state has earmarked each shipment for a particular group. The county can’t give elderly people doses earmarked for emergency workers, for example.
But residents said it was unfair that the county would not announce each clinic openly, giving everyone an equal chance to try to get onto the schedule. In response, county officials said that from now on, they will announce each clinic a day before registration begins. The announcement will include when and how people can get an appointment and which group is eligible for the clinic. Information will be on the daily COVID report, on the vaccine hotline at 518-746-2422 and at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus. The media will be notified as well.
“Announcing the (vaccine clinic) registration notice the day prior will allow those in the eligible groups for the event more time to prepare to access the registration link, knowing when registration will open a bit ahead of time,” the county said in its daily report. “Also, when registration for new events open, we will open the county’s Vaccination Information Help Line (during business hours) to assist those without internet access to have the ability to register for open appointments as well (based on availability of accessible appointments).”
Those who are trying to get vaccinated are warned that the vaccine doses are extremely limited, so patience is necessary. However, in fewer than six weeks, the county has vaccinated 1,259 people.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 2,334 confirmed cases since March, and 37 recoveries, for a total of 2,026 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 253 people currently ill, and 12 are hospitalized, which is five fewer than Saturday. None are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported Friday and Saturday’s statistics: a total of 36 new cases, for 1,669 confirmed cases since March, and 57 recoveries, for a total of 1,518 recoveries. There are 134 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, an increase of three from Friday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told that state that 73 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 11 people tested positive on Saturday.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 500 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.2%, which brought the weekly average down to 5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4%, which increased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Statewide, 10,793 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.44%. There were 7,976 people hospitalized Saturday with coronavirus and 138 people died.
