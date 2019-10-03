{{featured_button_text}}

The two left southbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 13 and Exit 15 in Saratoga County will be closed on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. to allow the state Department of Transportation to make pavement repairs.

The work schedule is weather dependent.

Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

