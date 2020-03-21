Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Essex County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Essex County, bringing the total to three.

The Essex County Health Department learned of the second and third case on Friday evening and Saturday morning, respectively. The newly identified cases are a husband and wife who had travel history and had been self-isolating at home, according to a news release.

Staff is identifying and reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases, which appears at this time to be limited. Any person who may have an exposure risk will receive information and guidance from county health officials.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed under a mandatory isolation order and are monitored daily by our health department,” said Linda Beers, director of public health for Essex County, in a news release. “We not only confirm compliance with the isolation orders, we track the health of these individuals, ensuring their needs are being met throughout the duration of the isolation period”.

For most people, a COVID-19 illness will produce only mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Older adults and those with chronic conditions are at a higher risk of experiencing severe illness.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

