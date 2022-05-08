Two museums to collaborate for International Museum Day

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum and the World Awareness Children's Museum will celebrate International Museum Day from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, May 22.

The Chapman Museum will offer "pay as you wish" admission during this time period and the World Awareness Children's Museum will display art from the museum's more than 8,000 items in its Youth Art Exchange Collection in both locations.

This year's theme is the "Power of Museums."

From May 13 to May 16, children and families are invited to draw their own self-led art projects at the World Awareness Children's Museum. Then on May 18, individuals and families are welcome at the Chapman Museum from 10 to 11 a.m. to decorate the sidewalk with chalk artwork, acccording to a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0