LAKE GEORGE — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt Sunday night when their bikes collided on the Northway Exit 21 off ramp, closing the ramp for nearly 6 hours.
The two, who were riding together, got tangled up as they exited the highway's northbound side, according to State Police.
Their names were not immediately available, but police said both were hospitalized and the investigation was continuing Monday.
