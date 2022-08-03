 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Moreau residents honored by Saratoga County sheriff

Sheriff Zurlo and honorees

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, Evan Rafferty, Christopher Rafferty, sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Mahan, state police Trooper Taylor Salaway and state police Capt. Shawnda Walbridge are seen after the Raffertys, Mahan and Salaway were honored by Zurlo for lifesaving actions involving a motorcycle accident in Wilton.

 Provided photo

Two residents from Moreau were honored on Wednesday by Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo for their actions to help save a motorcyclist after a crash on Friday.

Christopher and Jill Rafferty, of Moreau, were awarded the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Samaritan Award.

According to a news release, both were passing by after the accident on Route 9 in Wilton and stopped to aid the male motorcycle driver with a severed leg.

Christopher Rafferty applied a bandana to slow the bleeding and he and his wife remained on the scene until police and EMS arrived.

“Mr. and Mrs. Rafferty were cited for an act of humanity as a friend to a person in need during a time of accident wherein they provided understanding and confidence to that person,” the news release stated.

Their son, Evan accepted the award on his mother’s behalf. Evan is a member of the sheriff’s Explorer program.

“The selflessness and compassion shown toward a fellow human being on the part of the Raffertys was perhaps one of the most commendable acts I’ve seen in my career,” Zurlo said.

Sgt. Ryan Mahan of the Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Taylor Salaway of the New York State Police were awarded the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Life Saving Award.

Mahan applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist’s leg when he arrived on scene. He and Salaway together applied a second one after the first did not stop the bleeding.

Both were hailed for performing an act in the line of duty which, through prompt or alert action resulted in saving a life.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

