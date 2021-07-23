Two more Warren County residents die from COVID-19

Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.

Both lived in a skilled nursing facility in Warren County. One person was in their 70s and the other in their 90s. County officials said they both had serious underlying health issues when they contracted COVID-19, according to a news release.

One of the residents had been vaccinated.

“It is with a heavy heart that we again share with our community that we have lost two more friends and family members during this battle against COVID," said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release. "We ask that our residents be aware that we are seeing another surge in COVID that appears to stem from the delta variant and it is important that we all take precautions to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

Seeber encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services also reported six new COVID-19 infections and three recoveries. That brings the total number of active cases to 37 — triple what it was a month ago.

A total of 33 residents have mild illness. Four are moderately ill — two in a hospital and two outside the hospital, according to the county.