Two more Warren County residents die from COVID-19

Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
Both lived in a skilled nursing facility in Warren County. One person was in their 70s and the other in their 90s. County officials said they both had serious underlying health issues when they contracted COVID-19, according to a news release.
One of the residents had been vaccinated.
“It is with a heavy heart that we again share with our community that we have lost two more friends and family members during this battle against COVID," said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release. "We ask that our residents be aware that we are seeing another surge in COVID that appears to stem from the delta variant and it is important that we all take precautions to protect our most vulnerable residents.”
Seeber encouraged people to get vaccinated.
Warren County Health Services also reported six new COVID-19 infections and three recoveries. That brings the total number of active cases to 37 — triple what it was a month ago.
A total of 33 residents have mild illness. Four are moderately ill — two in a hospital and two outside the hospital, according to the county.
As of Friday, Warren County has the highest 7-day average COVID test positivity rate in New York at 2.9%.
"We are asking for the public's help in getting people vaccinated. And we ask that you please continue to take the precautions that we have been using to keep ourselves safe throughout this pandemic," said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Director of Health Services, in a news release.
Two of the cases involved people who were in quarantine and others involved people who went to work, school or a child day camp programs while ill.
A total of 11 cases can be traced back to the weeklong church gathering that took place in Hudson Falls under a tent at Burgoyne Avenue.
The Gansevoort-based Mount Zion Church hosted the event, which was attended by other congregations from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.
Washington County reported one new case and one recovery. The county is monitoring 10 active cases. No one is hospitalized.
Vaccine clinics
Warren County has scheduled an additional walk-in clinic on Friday at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ten doses of the vaccine were administered by the Bolton Emergency Squad on Thursday for employees at the Sagamore Resort.
The clinic at Aviation Mall is closing on Monday.
Washington County administered shots on Thursday at two clinics. Eleven doses of the vaccine were given at Adirondack Camp and another 22 at a clinic in Whitehall, according to a news release.
There is a clinic scheduled at the Washington County Fairgrounds on July 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and another one on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hicks Orchard.
