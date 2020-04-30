Two more Warren County nursing home residents die of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more residents of a nursing home in Warren County have died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Thursday.

Warren County has now lost 13 residents to coronavirus. Nine of them were nursing home residents and another was a resident of an assisted living facility.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our COVID-19 victims,” the county Board of Supervisors and Health Services officials said in a press release.

The county also had one more person test positive, for a total of 146 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Four people are hospitalized, three of which are in critical condition. Six others are in critical condition at local nursing homes.

