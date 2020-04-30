You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two more Warren County nursing home residents die of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Two more Warren County nursing home residents die of coronavirus

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Warren County Municipal Center

Two more nursing home residents have died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Thursday.

 Adam Colver file photo,

Two more residents of a nursing home in Warren County have died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Thursday.

Warren County has now lost 13 residents to coronavirus. Nine of them were nursing home residents and another was a resident of an assisted living facility.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our COVID-19 victims,” the county Board of Supervisors and Health Services officials said in a press release.

The county also had one more person test positive, for a total of 146 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Four people are hospitalized, three of which are in critical condition. Six others are in critical condition at local nursing homes.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News