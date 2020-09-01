Two more states added to quarantine list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more states have been added to the list of states from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days.

Alaska and Montana were added to the list Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. Both states have “significant community spread” of coronavirus, defined as a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10% positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full list includes 30 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The list is: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.

New York's infection rate has been below 1% for 25 days in a row, even as the number of tests per day has begun to go down with colleges in session. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is at its lowest since the crisis began, with 109 people in ICUs throughout the state.

"As we continue to pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Cuomo said. "Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that's why it's so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together."