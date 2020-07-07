You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two more sick in Warren County
0 comments
alert featured

Two more sick in Warren County

{{featured_button_text}}
Warren County

Warren County reported two new cases Tuesday, one related to a trip to Florida and the other one with an unknown source.

A trip to Florida has gotten another Warren County resident sick with coronavirus.

In this case, a person who traveled to Florida and returned with COVID has spread it to a household member, Warren County Health Services reported Tuesday. The person did not travel for vacation, Health Services said.

More worryingly, another person in Warren County tested positive without a clear source of infection, Health Services said.

Officials are investigating to determine how the person was infected.

There are now 10 people sick with coronavirus in the county and one is in critical or serious condition in the hospital.

In addition, Warren County is now supervising quarantines for 45 people who traveled to a coronavirus hotspot.

A 14-day quarantine is now required for anyone who traveled through 19 states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News