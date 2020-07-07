Two more sick in Warren County from virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A trip to Florida has gotten another Warren County resident sick with coronavirus.

In this case, a person who traveled to Florida and returned with COVID-19 has spread it to a household member, Warren County Health Services reported Tuesday. The person did not travel for vacation, Health Services said.

More worryingly, another person in Warren County tested positive without a clear source of infection, Health Services said.

Officials are investigating to determine how the person was infected.

There are now 10 people sick with coronavirus in the county and one is in serious condition in the hospital.

In addition, Warren County is now supervising quarantines for 45 people who traveled to a coronavirus hot spot.

A 14-day quarantine is now required for anyone who traveled through 19 states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

