Two more sick in Warren County from virus

A trip to Florida has gotten another Warren County resident sick with coronavirus.
In this case, a person who traveled to Florida and returned with COVID-19 has spread it to a household member, Warren County Health Services reported Tuesday. The person did not travel for vacation, Health Services said.
More worryingly, another person in Warren County tested positive without a clear source of infection, Health Services said.
Officials are investigating to determine how the person was infected.
There are now 10 people sick with coronavirus in the county and one is in serious condition in the hospital.
In addition, Warren County is now supervising quarantines for 45 people who traveled to a coronavirus hot spot.
A 14-day quarantine is now required for anyone who traveled through 19 states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 10 people sick with coronavirus. One is listed in serious condition in the hospital. There have been a total of 256 confirmed cases in the county, 33 deaths and 239 recoveries, including 26 presumed positive cases that were never included in the confirmed case count.
- Washington County reported no change, with one person still ill and a total 223 confirmed cases. There have been 209 recoveries and 13 deaths.
- Saratoga County reported six more people tested positive, for a total of 583 confirmed cases. There are 40 people still ill, three of whom are hospitalized. There have been 17 deaths and 527 recoveries.
- Essex County reported no change, with four people still sick and a total of 63 cases. No one is hospitalized. Health Services declined to say what the source was of the recent infections in the county, or to report the results of the recent group test of people who attended Mass in Ticonderoga with a person who tested positive. However, the county announces the location of each person who tests positive, and the recent cases are in Jay and Chesterfield, both more than an hour from the church in Ticonderoga.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 21 new cases Monday, about the same as normal, with new cases in every county except Greene and Washington.
- Both Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals reported no coronavirus patients Tuesday.
- Statewide, there were 536 new cases Monday, 836 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 10 people died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also added Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to the list of states with uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks. People who travel to or from those states must quarantine for 14 days upon reaching New York.
"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Cuomo said.
