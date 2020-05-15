Two more nursing home residents die of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Glens Falls Center nursing home residents have died of coronavirus.

The deaths mean Warren County has now lost 28 people to the virus in one month.

The vast majority – 22 – were nursing home residents. Another four were assisted living residents.

In addition, two more people tested positive Friday, for a total of 219 cases. But two other people recovered, including the first local man to get plasma from a survivor. There are now 136 recoveries, including 26 people who were diagnosed based on symptoms before tests were widely available.

There are 109 people still ill. Three people are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition and one described as “moderately” ill. Two residents at nursing homes are also described as “moderately” ill.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.