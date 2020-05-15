You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two more nursing home residents die of coronavirus
0 comments
alert top story

Two more nursing home residents die of coronavirus

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Glens Falls Center

Glens Falls Center is one of four nursing homes in the area with residents who have coronavirus. Thirteen residents there have now died of the virus and five others died of "probable" coronavirus. In total, 22 Warren County nursing home residents have died, including four definites and two probables at The Pines. It's not clear which probables Warren County is not counting.

 Courtesy photo

Two more Glens Falls Center nursing home residents have died of coronavirus.

The deaths mean Warren County has now lost 28 people to the virus in one month.

The vast majority – 22 – were nursing home residents. Another four were assisted living residents.

In addition, two more people tested positive Friday, for a total of 219 cases. But two other people recovered, including the first local man to get plasma from a survivor. There are now 136 recoveries, including 26 people who were diagnosed based on symptoms before tests were widely available.

There are 109 people still ill. Three people are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition and one described as “moderately” ill. Two residents at nursing homes are also described as “moderately” ill.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen
Local

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen

A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares to slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News