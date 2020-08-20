Two more Essex Center residents die; Coronavirus outbreak source remains a mystery

Essex Center has already created a COVID-only wing. All the residents who tested positive are there, and are cared for by staff who do not work anywhere else in the facility.

“They only treat COVID patients. They are not floating. They are only staying within that wing,” he said. “That accounts for the housekeepers as well.”

Food service will arrive on a separate cart, with separate disposal, and the waste will be taken out by people who work on that wing.

Internally, residents shouldn’t see much of a difference.

“It looks like any other wing, but it’s a COVID-only wing,” he said.

Centers Health Care ran a COVID-only facility in Rhode Island, and used those procedures to create the wing. There is no plan to move the residents to a COVID-only site.

Family members were informed “immediately” about the cases, he said. Every family was called personally.

“The first thing we do when something like this happens is we make the phone calls to the immediate families around where the patient (who tested positive) was, and then we call everybody,” he said.

Then they send out emails, letters and a robocall.

"That's been helping a lot," he said. "That happens immediately."

