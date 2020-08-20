Two more Essex Center residents die; Coronavirus outbreak source remains a mystery

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more Essex Center residents have died of coronavirus, the Essex County Department of Health announced Thursday evening.
One resident, who had been hospitalized since Aug. 17, died. Also, a resident who was discharged home from Essex Center on Aug. 17 died. That resident lived in Clinton County.
The Department of Health might never know how the coronavirus outbreak at Essex Center started, health officials said.
“There’s so many moving parts. I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to decipher it. It’s not like a pool party where everybody was there,” said Essex County Department of Health Director Linda Beers.
There have been multiple workers who tested positive at different times. But the workers all wear masks, face shields and gowns, which should, theoretically, have protected the residents. No visitors were allowed and all new residents passed a coronavirus test before arriving.
Making matters more difficult, it’s not clear when the first resident caught the virus. Currently, 24 people are sick, one of whom is hospitalized. One resident died Tuesday, leading to every resident being tested. Two others died Thursday.
An outbreak at a nursing home is serious. At other nursing homes in the region, the fatality rate from coronavirus outbreaks this spring was 26%, with 20 people dying at Glens Falls Center and 11 people at Fort Hudson.
On Friday at 2 p.m., Beers will hold a live news conference on Facebook and will take questions from the public.
Nursing home staff are routinely tested every two weeks, as required by state law. But results have been so delayed that they aren’t much use.
“Here’s the thing with the results: sometimes we get them in seven days, sometimes 10 to 14 days, hopefully not longer than that,” said Centers Health Care spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. Centers owns Essex Center.
He’s frustrated by the testing delay, because many people can be asymptomatic. That mean the daily checks for fever and other symptoms won’t catch those workers, so they need quick test results.
“You can’t have somebody come in and be walking around for two weeks infecting everyone,” he said.
However, staff coming from out of state must wait until they get their test results before they start work, he said. That's a Centers policy. Essential workers coming from other states do not have to follow New York’s quarantine law.
The state provided swabs to quickly test all staff, and they were all tested Thursday. Health officials said those results should be back Friday.
Centers Health Care is now focusing on two pressing matters: containing the virus, so that it does not spread to the rest of the 100-bed facility, and keeping it out of the wider community.
Essex Center has already created a COVID-only wing. All the residents who tested positive are there, and are cared for by staff who do not work anywhere else in the facility.
“They only treat COVID patients. They are not floating. They are only staying within that wing,” he said. “That accounts for the housekeepers as well.”
Food service will arrive on a separate cart, with separate disposal, and the waste will be taken out by people who work on that wing.
Internally, residents shouldn’t see much of a difference.
“It looks like any other wing, but it’s a COVID-only wing,” he said.
Centers Health Care ran a COVID-only facility in Rhode Island, and used those procedures to create the wing. There is no plan to move the residents to a COVID-only site.
Family members were informed “immediately” about the cases, he said. Every family was called personally.
“The first thing we do when something like this happens is we make the phone calls to the immediate families around where the patient (who tested positive) was, and then we call everybody,” he said.
Then they send out emails, letters and a robocall.
"That's been helping a lot," he said. "That happens immediately."
