Two more die from virus locally; Seven more confirmed cases at The Pines

Saratoga County also reported that almost half of the residents with the virus have now fully recovered and have been released from quarantine. Public Health has released 104 people from quarantine after determining they no longer have the virus.

In addition, Saratoga County released some information about its sixth death, which was reported Sunday.

The man, 86, died in New Jersey, which was somewhat puzzling. Public Health learned that he spent his winters in New Jersey each year.

Glens Falls Hospital reported seven patients with coronavirus, the same as Monday.

Saratoga Hospital reported 14 patients, one more than Monday.

Statewide, hospitalizations are down somewhat, with 1,649 new cases Monday. Most of that is in New York City, with only 6% of the hospitalizations upstate and 64% in New York City.

There have been 10,834 deaths total, but the death toll continues to increase at about the same amount each day. Another 778 people died on Monday, according to state records.