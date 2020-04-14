Two more die from virus locally; Seven more confirmed cases at The Pines

The region had two more deaths Tuesday — an individual in Warren County and a man in Washington County, according to the offices of Public Health.
Test results also confirmed that seven more people connected with The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls have caught the virus. Warren County officials are not announcing how many of those individuals are residents and how many are workers at The Pines.
There are now 30 people sickened at The Pines, including at least three workers. The unit that has the virus cluster is a long-term unit on the third floor, with 40 beds.
The person who died in Warren County was not a nursing home resident. The individual was from southern Warren County, but the county did not release any other details.
Likewise, Washington County did not release any details about the Washington County man who died.
Both counties now have two residents who have died of the virus.
- With the seven new cases, Warren County has a total of 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Three people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
- In Washington County, there are now 40 cases, one more than Monday. The new case is the man who died. Three people in Washington County are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported five more cases, for a total of 229, and more of those cases have become serious. The county has 15 people hospitalized, three more than on Monday.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with a total of 29 people confirmed to have the virus. Three of those are inmates and two are no longer in the county, including a college student who went back to college after getting tested. Three people are hospitalized, including one inmate.
Saratoga County also reported that almost half of the residents with the virus have now fully recovered and have been released from quarantine. Public Health has released 104 people from quarantine after determining they no longer have the virus.
In addition, Saratoga County released some information about its sixth death, which was reported Sunday.
The man, 86, died in New Jersey, which was somewhat puzzling. Public Health learned that he spent his winters in New Jersey each year.
Glens Falls Hospital reported seven patients with coronavirus, the same as Monday.
Saratoga Hospital reported 14 patients, one more than Monday.
Statewide, hospitalizations are down somewhat, with 1,649 new cases Monday. Most of that is in New York City, with only 6% of the hospitalizations upstate and 64% in New York City.
There have been 10,834 deaths total, but the death toll continues to increase at about the same amount each day. Another 778 people died on Monday, according to state records.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged the ongoing infection rate at nursing homes like The Pines during his news conference Tuesday. In the last five days, the number of deaths at nursing homes has increased substantially, representing about 20% of each day’s fatalities. Last week, they were about 8% or less of each day’s deaths.
“The nursing homes have been an increasing issue,” Cuomo said. “We have been worried about nursing homes since Day 1. You see the percentage of loss of life is getting higher in the nursing homes.”
But he focused on encouraging people to stay home.
“Our actions determine our destiny and that’s actually good news. We changed the curve,” he said. “You should take some comfort in the fact that we have demonstrated we can actually control the spread of the virus. But there’s also a caution to that. We are in some ways artificially controlling that curve. We have taken all these extraordinary actions. That means whatever we do today will determine the infection rate tomorrow.”
In other words: Stay home.
“Everybody’s anxious to reopen,” he said, before adding that he will reopen the state slowly.
“How you reopen is everything,” he said. “We could lose all the progress we made in one week if we do it wrong.”
