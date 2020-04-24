Two more die from coronavirus in Saratoga County

Coronavirus claimed two more local lives: a Ballston Lake man and a Brooklyn resident who was staying with family in Clifton Park, Saratoga County Public Health said Friday.
The Ballston Lake man was 70 years old. The Brooklyn resident was 71, and died earlier in the week, Saratoga County said in a press release.
In Warren County, officials replaced the coronavirus testing tent with a trailer, a suggestion that testing will last longer than originally expected. County officials had at first said they had enough testing kits for about five days. But their supply has been renewed, a little at a time.
The tent was blown down at least once and proved to be less than satisfactory in bad weather. So on Friday it was replaced by a leased trailer from Versatile Trailers of Port Byron. The trailer will cost $290 a month, and Warren County is using a state Department of Health emergency preparedness grant to pay for it.
On Friday:
- Warren County reported two more cases, for a total of 117 residents testing positive. Five people are hospitalized, with one in critical condition.
- Washington County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 85. However, an additional 54 people are on mandatory quarantine, which shows how many people the county thinks are likely to have the virus.
- Saratoga County reported 15 more cases, for a total of 307 confirmed cases. Seven people are hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital has nine coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital has eight, the hospitals said.
Statewide, 14,200 people are hospitalized. That figure continues to fall, but 1,296 new patients were hospitalized Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Friday’s press conference.
“That is troubling,” he said.
On Thursday, 422 people died of the virus, including 24 nursing home residents.
“This is at an unimaginable level. It is dropping somewhat but it is still devastating news,” Cuomo said.
He also warned that it’s too early to resume normal life.
“If we reopen tomorrow — all our progress is gone,” he said, adding that there could be a “second wave” of the virus this fall.
“Which means the game isn’t over, which means the game could be just at half-time,” he said.
He warned people that the virus could live on public transit seats and poles, in the air, and on cardboard — where it could survive for 24 hours.
“So just factor that in, in your daily life,” he said.
