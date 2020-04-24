Two more die from coronavirus in Saratoga County

Glens Falls Hospital has nine coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital has eight, the hospitals said.

Statewide, 14,200 people are hospitalized. That figure continues to fall, but 1,296 new patients were hospitalized Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Friday’s press conference.

“That is troubling,” he said.

On Thursday, 422 people died of the virus, including 24 nursing home residents.

“This is at an unimaginable level. It is dropping somewhat but it is still devastating news,” Cuomo said.

He also warned that it’s too early to resume normal life.

“If we reopen tomorrow — all our progress is gone,” he said, adding that there could be a “second wave” of the virus this fall.

“Which means the game isn’t over, which means the game could be just at half-time,” he said.

He warned people that the virus could live on public transit seats and poles, in the air, and on cardboard — where it could survive for 24 hours.

“So just factor that in, in your daily life,” he said.

