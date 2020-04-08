Two more COVID-19 caes in Warren County, six patients 'fully recovered' from virus

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Public Health Services has confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents as of Wednesday, which brings the total confirmed cases among county residents to 29.
County officials said there were some encouraging developments in the cases. The number of COVID-19 patients from Warren County who were known to be hospitalized has decreased from four to two. Also, six more Warren County patients who were confirmed to have the virus when ill have been deemed “fully recovered,” according to a news release.
Warren County Public Health Services is continuing to monitor a number of “presumed positive” COVID-19 cases among county residents.
The public is asked to maintain social distancing. Residents should go to the grocery store alone and visit other essential businesses only when absolutely necessary.
Residents who feel sick should call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580 and report their symptoms.
