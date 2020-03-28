Two more COVID-19 cases found in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases to 10

Warren County Public Health Services has identified and quarantined the people with exposure to the new cases. Three of the 10 people have fully recovered and others are getting medical attention.

County health officials have also decided that they will be releasing two pieces of data going forward to update people on the situation – the number of verified positive cases and the number of recoveries.

“Positive tests and recoveries are the only unambiguous and unimpeachable metrics local health departments can use to safely draw conclusions,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.

In addition, county officials have received clarification from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about which businesses can remain open.

Cuomo issued an executive order Friday night that says failure to abide by prior order on business closures and social distancing will be considered a building code violation.

Code enforcement officials and fire marshals can issue appearance tickets, notices of violation, orders to remedy, and even "do not occupy" orders to businesses found in violation, according to a news release.