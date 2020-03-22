Two more coronavirus cases reported in Washington County

Two more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Washington County announced.
They live in different towns.
"We’re geographically widespread now," county attorney Roger Wickes said.
Both people were sent by their doctors to get tested because they had the symptoms of the virus. However, neither one has had to be hospitalized.
One was tested last Tuesday.
"So we have a long turnaround (to get results)," Wickes said. "But remember, when you get tested you’re instructed to go home and self-quarantine."
Public Health is now interviewing both people so that officials can track back and notify everyone who had close contact.
Four days ago, the county announced that a resident who was quarantined after overseas travel had tested positive. County officials still have not said how long that person was quarantined and whether the person had any contacts in the region before being quarantined, but said that anyone who had close contact would have already been notified by Public Health. Similarly, Public Health will call all contacts in these cases.
"Don’t call us, we’ll call you," Wickes said. "We’re going to contact people they were in close contact with. If you had close contact we’re going to call you."
He added that he doesn't expect these cases to be the last in Washington County.
"I think the numbers will get worse," he said. "There was a spate of testing last week. I would anticipate from that spate of testing…I think you’re going to see more as you test more."
That does allow the county to track back and try to stop other infected people from spreading the virus, but Glens Falls Hospital has now stopped testing the community because of a lack of tests.
